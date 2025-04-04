Quad Nations Rally for Myanmar: $20 Million Aid after Devastating Earthquake

In an unprecedented show of solidarity, the Quad nations—India, the United States, Australia, and Japan—have collectively pledged humanitarian aid totaling over $20 million to assist Myanmar in the wake of a devastating earthquake.

The strategic cooperation aims to deliver essential relief supplies, deploy emergency medical teams, and support local humanitarian partners. The Quad's joint statement conveyed condolences to the victims and underscored the urgency of addressing Myanmar's dire humanitarian conditions.

This aid initiative highlights the Quad's commitment to maintaining regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific, stemming from their history of collaboration on disaster relief efforts. The partners welcome the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' support and temporary ceasefires by Myanmar's military to facilitate the relief mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)