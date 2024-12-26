Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Announces Lucrative IPO Launch

Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Ltd aims to bolster its market presence by launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise approximately Rs 45 crore. The offering comprises 3.2 million equity shares, priced between Rs 13-14 per share, and will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The company intends to deploy the net proceeds to purchase new plant machinery, meet working capital requirements, and establish a project under its subsidiary, Yara Green Energy Private Ltd. A portion of the funds will also support Arawali Phosphate Limited's operations.

Yashpal Singh Yadav, Managing Director, stated that the raised funds would aid in expanding the product line, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving sustainable growth. Beeline Capital Advisors is the lead manager, with Skyline Financial Services acting as the registrar for the issue, closing on December 30, 2024.

