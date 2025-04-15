Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Leads India at BRICS Agriculture Summit in Brazil

Indian Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will spearhead India's involvement at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Brasilia, Brazil on April 17. The event seeks to bolster sustainable agriculture among BRICS nations. Key bilateral discussions with Brazilian leaders aim to enhance Indo-Brazilian agricultural cooperation and investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:29 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, is heading the Indian delegation at the 15th BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting (AMM) scheduled for April 17 in Brasilia, Brazil. This high-profile event centers around the theme of 'Promoting Inclusive and Sustainable Agriculture through Cooperation, Innovation, and Equitable Trade among BRICS Countries,' as outlined by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Attendees include agriculture ministers and senior officials from BRICS member nations, alongside participants from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. During his visit, Chouhan is scheduled for pivotal meetings with Brazilian counterparts Carlos Henrique Baqueta Favaro and Luiz Paulo Teixeira to discuss enhancing collaborations across agricultural sectors.

The agenda includes engaging with leaders from Brazil's agribusiness sector and the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries to explore joint ventures in agriculture technology and rural development. Furthermore, Chouhan is to partake in a tree plantation initiative, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', fostering environmental awareness. His itinerary also includes interaction with the Indian diaspora in Sao Paulo, recognizing their cultural influence in strengthening bilateral ties.

Latest News

