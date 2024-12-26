Honoring Heroic Legacies: Veer Bal Diwas Celebrations Across India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday participated in the Veer Bal Diwas observance, offering prayers at Goregaon's gurudwara to pay homage to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru. Fadnavis emphasized remembering this day to honor the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh Ji's children, celebrated every December 26.

Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recognition of 26 December as Veer Bal Diwas. He reminded the nation of the 1705 martyrdom of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and stressed their enduring contribution to India's future generations.

In tandem, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute with symbolic gestures, including bringing a copy of Shri Guru Granth Sahib to the governmental residence and honoring the sacrifices of Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, respectively.

Prime Minister Modi took to social media to commend the Sahibzades' courage, stating their martyrdom at a young age set an impeccable example of faith and sacrifice. He also paid respect to Mata Gujri Ji and Guru Gobind Singh Ji's resilience.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in celebrations at Thaltej Gurudwara, emphasizing the timelessness of sacrifice to secure national values. Patel regarded Veer Bal Diwas as a moment to instill national pride and cultural respect in younger generations.

Introduced in 2022, Veer Bal Diwas is now an annual observance inspired by Prime Minister Modi's initiative to celebrate the enduring courage and devotion of Sikh martyrs on December 26.

