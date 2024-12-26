Left Menu

Reviving Agro-Biodiversity: The Rise of Traditional Seed Varieties

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi advocates for promoting traditional seed varieties in rainfed areas to boost climate resilience. These varieties, with unique traits, promise better marketability and conservation. The initiative, supported by various networks, aims at enhancing natural farming and meeting seed requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi emphasized the importance of promoting traditional seed varieties to enhance climate resilience in rainfed farming areas. Addressing a gathering on agro-biodiversity, he highlighted the premium market potential for these varieties due to their superior traits such as taste, aroma, and nutritional value.

The Secretary outlined the ministry's commitment to supporting these varieties through agricultural and horticultural schemes. Experts at the event, organized by the National Rainfed Area Authority and partner networks, called for robust government policies to integrate these seeds with markets and natural farming initiatives.

Given that 61% of Indian farmers depend on rainfed agriculture, there is significant reliance on informal seed systems. This highlights the need for preserving and promoting traditional varieties to meet nearly half of India's seed demands, ensuring agricultural sustainability amidst climate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

