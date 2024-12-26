Punjab Farmers Rally for 'Punjab Bandh' in Protest Against Government Policies

Sharvan Singh Pandher, leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee-Punjab, announced a statewide shutdown or 'Punjab Bandh' on December 30, which has garnered significant backing from various groups and unions. The 'bandh' is scheduled to take place from 7 am to 4 pm, impacting both government and private sectors, with rail and road traffic coming to a halt. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Khanauri border.

The protest at the Khanauri border in Punjab's Sangrur district, close to the Haryana border, marks its 318th day. Begun on February 13, 2024, the farmers are advocating for numerous demands, chiefly a law assuring the minimum support price (MSP). Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the central government for its intransigence and called for open dialogue with the protesting farmers.

In a direct address to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mann questioned his hesitance to engage in talks with local farmers, highlighting Modi's reported role in diplomatic negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He aired his grievances on social media, underscoring the urgency for the government to prioritize discussions with 'the breadwinners' situated only 200 kilometers away.

On Kisan Diwas, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan reaffirmed the central government's dedication to farmers' welfare under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)