Wall Street Struggles Post-Christmas

Wall Street's main indexes registered a decline Thursday in a day marked by light trading volumes following the Christmas holiday. Investors were eager to assess their portfolios in anticipation of a potential year-end lift from the anticipated 'Santa Claus rally.'

At market opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decrease of 95.2 points, or 0.22%, settling at 43201.85. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 experienced a loss of 15.1 points, translating to a 0.25% decline, closing at 6024.97.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a downturn, dropping 51.9 points, or 0.26%, reaching 19979.251 shortly after the opening bell, indicating a cautious investor sentiment amidst the holiday season.

