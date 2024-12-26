Wall Street Struggles Post-Christmas
Wall Street's indexes opened lower on Thursday in light trading volumes after Christmas, as investors evaluated their portfolios seeking a year-end boost. The Dow Jones dropped 95.2 points, S&P 500 slid by 15.1 points, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 51.9 points during the market's opening.
Wall Street's main indexes registered a decline Thursday in a day marked by light trading volumes following the Christmas holiday. Investors were eager to assess their portfolios in anticipation of a potential year-end lift from the anticipated 'Santa Claus rally.'
At market opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decrease of 95.2 points, or 0.22%, settling at 43201.85. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 experienced a loss of 15.1 points, translating to a 0.25% decline, closing at 6024.97.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a downturn, dropping 51.9 points, or 0.26%, reaching 19979.251 shortly after the opening bell, indicating a cautious investor sentiment amidst the holiday season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Microip Boosts Semiconductor Sector with Successful Stock Market Debut
China's Stock Markets Surge Amid Economic Policy Speculation
Indian Stock Markets Tumble Amid Inflation Concerns
Cyber Fraud Scam Targets Railway Officer in Stock Market Ruse
UK Stock Market Faces Turbulence Amid Economic Contraction