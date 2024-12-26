Left Menu

Wall Street Struggles Post-Christmas

Wall Street's indexes opened lower on Thursday in light trading volumes after Christmas, as investors evaluated their portfolios seeking a year-end boost. The Dow Jones dropped 95.2 points, S&P 500 slid by 15.1 points, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 51.9 points during the market's opening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:03 IST
Wall Street Struggles Post-Christmas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes registered a decline Thursday in a day marked by light trading volumes following the Christmas holiday. Investors were eager to assess their portfolios in anticipation of a potential year-end lift from the anticipated 'Santa Claus rally.'

At market opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decrease of 95.2 points, or 0.22%, settling at 43201.85. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 experienced a loss of 15.1 points, translating to a 0.25% decline, closing at 6024.97.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also saw a downturn, dropping 51.9 points, or 0.26%, reaching 19979.251 shortly after the opening bell, indicating a cautious investor sentiment amidst the holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024