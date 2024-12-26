Peak XV Partners Reduces Stake in One MobiKwik Systems
Peak XV Partners sold a 1.5% stake in fintech company One MobiKwik Systems for Rs 82 crore via an NSE bulk deal. The sale involved 12.01 lakh shares at Rs 679.38 each, reducing the firm's holding to 1.26%. MobiKwik's shares rose 2.40% after the transaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Peak XV Partners divested a 1.5 per cent stake in fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems, securing Rs 82 crore through a transaction on the National Stock Exchange.
The sale involved 12.01 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 679.38 each, reducing its holding from 2.81 per cent to 1.26 per cent.
MobiKwik's stock appreciated by 2.40 per cent following the deal closure, marking a continued upward trend since its IPO, which had no offer-for-sale component and raised Rs 572 crore through fresh equity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MobiKwik
- Peak XV Partners
- fintech
- stake sale
- NSE
- shares
- bulk deal
- IPO
- equity
- digital banking
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scottie Scheffler Makes History: Third Consecutive PGA Tour Player of the Year Award
Rising Tensions: Taiwan's Defense on High Alert Amid Chinese Military Activity
Former Defense Minister's Failed Suicide Attempt Amid Arrest
Shielding the Pacific: Guam's Bold Defense Against Missiles
Supreme Facility Management Ltd. to Launch Rs 50 Crore IPO on NSE Emerge