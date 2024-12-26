Left Menu

Peak XV Partners Reduces Stake in One MobiKwik Systems

Peak XV Partners sold a 1.5% stake in fintech company One MobiKwik Systems for Rs 82 crore via an NSE bulk deal. The sale involved 12.01 lakh shares at Rs 679.38 each, reducing the firm's holding to 1.26%. MobiKwik's shares rose 2.40% after the transaction.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Peak XV Partners divested a 1.5 per cent stake in fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems, securing Rs 82 crore through a transaction on the National Stock Exchange.

The sale involved 12.01 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 679.38 each, reducing its holding from 2.81 per cent to 1.26 per cent.

MobiKwik's stock appreciated by 2.40 per cent following the deal closure, marking a continued upward trend since its IPO, which had no offer-for-sale component and raised Rs 572 crore through fresh equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

