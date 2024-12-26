NHPC Reports Massive Financial Hit from Teesta-V Floods

State-run hydro power giant NHPC announced that a flash flood at the Teesta-V power station in Sikkim has resulted in substantial financial losses amounting to Rs 1,075.97 crore. The incident occurred in October 2023.

NHPC is actively working on the restoration of damaged sites. It plans to complete three units of the 250 MW each Subansiri Lower hydro project by May 2025, with the remaining five units scheduled for May 2026.

Additionally, the company is dealing with Rs 327.67 crore worth of damage from an August 2024 landslide. Restoration contracts for electromechanical and hydromechanical works are in advanced stages of tendering.

(With inputs from agencies.)