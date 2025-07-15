Sikkim's Office Greening Initiative: Adopt a Flower Pot

In a bid to enhance the environmental aesthetics of their workplace, the Sikkim Food and Civil Supplies department has issued a circular encouraging all officials and staff to adopt at least one flower pot.

Secretary Anil Rai emphasized that the upkeep of the adopted flower pots is essential, highlighting that without a dedicated gardener, this falls upon the staff.

The initiative not only aims to create a more pleasant work environment but also connects individuals with nature, enhancing mental well-being, according to the circular.

