Gensol Secures Major Solar Project with NTPC

Gensol Engineering has won a substantial Rs 897-crore contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for a 225 MW solar project in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch. The project, set to be executed in EPC mode, includes a three-year operations and maintenance phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gensol Engineering announced on Thursday that it has secured a significant Rs 897-crore contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) to develop 225 MW grid-connected solar projects.

The project will be executed in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode at the GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III) located in Khavda, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, as per the company's regulatory filing.

The contract involves setting up 225MW-AC solar projects, equivalent to 276 MW DC, with a three-year operations and maintenance term. The entire bid value, taxes and duties included, is approximately Rs 897.47 crore. The contract was finalized last week between NTPC REL and Gensol Engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

