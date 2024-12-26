Gensol Secures Major Solar Project with NTPC

Gensol Engineering announced on Thursday that it has secured a significant Rs 897-crore contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) to develop 225 MW grid-connected solar projects.

The project will be executed in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode at the GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III) located in Khavda, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, as per the company's regulatory filing.

The contract involves setting up 225MW-AC solar projects, equivalent to 276 MW DC, with a three-year operations and maintenance term. The entire bid value, taxes and duties included, is approximately Rs 897.47 crore. The contract was finalized last week between NTPC REL and Gensol Engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)