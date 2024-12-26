Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Strategic Path: Manthan 2024 Gathers Momentum

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav convenes a 'Manthan 2024' meeting, emphasizing state development through youth and women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and farmer welfare. Discussions focused on enhancing economic growth, doubling the state budget, and preparing for upcoming events like the Regional Industry Conclave and Global Investor Summit.

MP CM Mohan Yadav holding Manthan meeting with ministers and officers (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, amid much anticipation, held the 'Manthan 2024' meeting at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium, drawing cabinet ministers and key departmental officials to discuss the state's trajectory.

The meeting served as a platform to review the state's progress over the past year and strategize on future endeavors, particularly targeting youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, women's empowerment, and farmer welfare. CM Yadav reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four key priorities, emphasizing collaboration across state departments.

In a press briefing post-meeting, Yadav lauded the insightful discussions and plans forged to bolster Madhya Pradesh's economic stature. He disclosed ongoing efforts to boost small and medium enterprises in smaller cities, expand employment opportunities, and elevate the state's milk production capacity. Additionally, he announced the forthcoming Regional Industry Conclave and the Global Investor Summit aimed at positioning Madhya Pradesh as a top investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

