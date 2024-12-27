Left Menu

Markets See Mixed Day Amid Holiday Trading

Wall Street's mixed close came amid post-Christmas trading with the U.S. benchmark Treasury yield easing after reaching highs. Stocks were almost unchanged, while oil fell, and gold rose. The 'Santa Claus rally' paused, but trend upward continues, despite upcoming concerns for 2025 involving Fed policies and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 03:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 03:44 IST
Wall Street saw a mixed close on Thursday as post-Christmas trading remained light and directionless, with the U.S. benchmark Treasury yield easing after climbing to its highest level since May. Key indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow reflected nearly unchanged positions, paring earlier declines.

Despite seasonal factors like low liquidity and year-end bonuses, which typically fuel a 'Santa Claus rally,' the markets remained largely stable. Concerns for 2025 involving Federal Reserve policies and geopolitical tensions continue to loom, even as the U.S. labor market shows signs of cooling but steady health.

While oil prices dropped and gold rose on safe-haven demand, the Federal Reserve's stance weighed on Treasuries. Investors focus on Treasury auctions and potential rate changes as the bond market projects a hawkish Fed for the coming months.

