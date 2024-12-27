Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The Central government has announced a seven-day state mourning across India following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The period of mourning commenced on December 26, 2024, and will continue until January 1, 2025. The Union Home Ministry has mandated that the national flag be flown at half-mast during this period, and no official entertainment activities are to take place.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, died on December 26 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He was 92. A state funeral will be accorded to him, with the national flag flying at half-mast in all Indian missions and High Commissions abroad. Singh is remembered for his critical role in economic reforms and global diplomacy, leaving an indelible impact on the nation.

Condolences have poured in from various quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Singh leaves behind his wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters. His legacy as a globally renowned economist who initiated transformative economic reforms during the 1991 economic crisis stands testament to his significant contributions to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)