Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

India observes a seven-day state mourning for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Singh, known for economic reforms, died on December 26, 2024. National and international flags will be at half-mast. Tributes pour in from the country's leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:20 IST
Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
Former PM Manmohan Singh (File photo/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has announced a seven-day state mourning across India following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The period of mourning commenced on December 26, 2024, and will continue until January 1, 2025. The Union Home Ministry has mandated that the national flag be flown at half-mast during this period, and no official entertainment activities are to take place.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, died on December 26 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He was 92. A state funeral will be accorded to him, with the national flag flying at half-mast in all Indian missions and High Commissions abroad. Singh is remembered for his critical role in economic reforms and global diplomacy, leaving an indelible impact on the nation.

Condolences have poured in from various quarters, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Singh leaves behind his wife Gurcharan Singh and three daughters. His legacy as a globally renowned economist who initiated transformative economic reforms during the 1991 economic crisis stands testament to his significant contributions to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024