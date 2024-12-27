Left Menu

The Enduring Legacy of Manmohan Singh: A Scholar and Visionary

Chief Minister MK Stalin mourned the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh, celebrating his transformative role in India's economy and his valued partnership with Tamil Nadu's leadership. Singh's leadership, intellect, and steadfast commitment have left an indelible mark on the nation and Tamil Nadu's development.

Updated: 27-12-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 10:21 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi (Photo/ X@mkstalin). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 92, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded Singh's intellectual prowess and leadership that ushered India into a new era of economic transformation. Conveying deep condolences to Singh's family, friends, and the Congress party, Stalin expressed profound grief over the demise of a statesman whose tenure was marked by steady economic growth, social progress, and a series of transformative reforms.

Stalin highlighted Singh's collaborative partnership with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi, emphasizing its pivotal role in the state's developmental advancements. This partnership, built on mutual respect and cooperation, facilitated crucial projects and integrated Tamil Nadu's aspirations into national policies, thereby amplifying the voices of Southern India.

The Chief Minister further noted how Singh and Karunanidhi exemplified coalition politics grounded in trust and regional identity during trying times. He remarked on Singh's calm and thoughtful leadership, attributing his success to action over rhetoric, and commended his enduring friendship with Tamil Nadu. On behalf of the state's people and the DMK, Stalin extended condolences while planning to pay his respects in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

