US-Canada Relations: Trump Congratulates Carney Amid Trade Tensions

President Trump congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his election win. As tensions rise due to US tariffs on Canada, both leaders stressed the importance of collaboration as sovereign nations and have planned an in-person meeting soon to discuss economic challenges further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:06 IST
US President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
US President Donald Trump extended his congratulations to Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, following the Liberal party's victory in a pivotal election marked by deep-seated trade tensions. The two leaders focused discussions on strengthening bilateral ties amid US-imposed tariffs impacting the Canadian economy.

A statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office confirmed the congratulatory call, emphasizing the significance of collaborative efforts for mutual progress. The leaders have scheduled an in-person meeting shortly to navigate complexities arising from Trump's aggressive trade policies.

Carney's victory, predicted by CTV News, comes after the tumultuous resignation of former leader Justin Trudeau. Set against a landscape of intense political contests, Carney's leadership signals a new era amid tariff-driven economic uncertainty, with more than 70% of Canadian exports destined for US markets now facing potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

