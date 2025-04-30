US-Canada Relations: Trump Congratulates Carney Amid Trade Tensions

US President Donald Trump extended his congratulations to Canada's new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, following the Liberal party's victory in a pivotal election marked by deep-seated trade tensions. The two leaders focused discussions on strengthening bilateral ties amid US-imposed tariffs impacting the Canadian economy.

A statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office confirmed the congratulatory call, emphasizing the significance of collaborative efforts for mutual progress. The leaders have scheduled an in-person meeting shortly to navigate complexities arising from Trump's aggressive trade policies.

Carney's victory, predicted by CTV News, comes after the tumultuous resignation of former leader Justin Trudeau. Set against a landscape of intense political contests, Carney's leadership signals a new era amid tariff-driven economic uncertainty, with more than 70% of Canadian exports destined for US markets now facing potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)