Political Tensions Rise as Controversial Posters Target Rahul Gandhi Before Amethi Visit

Just before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Amethi, posters accusing him of being a 'supporter of terror' surfaced across the city, intensifying political frictions. The controversial posters appeared at various locations, including near the Congress office and the local bus stand.

Despite increased security presence, the posters were seen early Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officers had been prepared to stop such incidents, but the attempt was ineffective, and those responsible remain unidentified.

Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, traveled to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli on Tuesday. His visit to Amethi, where he was elected three times as a Lok Sabha member, includes several engagements before heading to Kanpur. In Amethi, he plans to visit a gun factory, inaugurate a heart surgery operation theatre, and interact with students at a local nursing college.

(With inputs from agencies.)