Nation Mourns: The Legacy of Manmohan Singh

India mourns the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92. Known for his economic reforms, he served as PM from 2004-2014. Leaders across the political spectrum, including PM Modi, remember him as a symbol of integrity, humility, and economic vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:55 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, mourning the loss alongside the nation. CM Dhami conveyed his condolences to Singh's family, hoping they find solace during this difficult time.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy remarked on the profound impact of Singh's demise, highlighting his contributions to India and the world in the economic sector. He emphasized that Singh's legacy in economic reforms will be remembered globally, as people now face this significant loss.

Manmohan Singh, aged 92, passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, following a sudden loss of consciousness linked to age-related health conditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute, recalling Singh's journey and enduring impact on India's economy and praised his dedication, urging the nation to draw inspiration from Singh's life of resilience and service.

PM Modi underscored Singh's integrity and simplicity, noting his dedication in fulfilling parliamentary duties even amid health challenges. Singh's tenure as the 13th Prime Minister of India marked significant economic liberalization, opening new frontiers for foreign investment and driving national growth.

Born in 1932, Singh served as an economist and Reserve Bank of India governor before entering politics. Credited with India's economic liberalization in 1991, his efforts laid the groundwork for years of economic progress, enhancing India's status on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

