NTPC Expands Its Green Footprint with Gujarat Solar Project

Power behemoth NTPC announced that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, initiated commercial electricity supply from a new solar installation. The project contributes an initial capacity of 37.50 MW from the total 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV endeavor located in Sadla, commencing December 21.

This development has bolstered NTPC's total operational and installed capacity to 76,598.18 MW, according to a regulatory document filed by the company. The effective launch of this new capacity underlines NTPC's strategic expansion in the renewable energy sector.

NTPC is on a mission to anchor its portfolio with 50 percent non-fossil fuel-driven electricity generation by the year 2032. It further aims to achieve an ambitious target of 60 GW in renewable energy capacity by the same year, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)