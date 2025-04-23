CSIR-IIP Hosts SEFCO-2025: A Global Forum on Sustainable Energy & Chemicals

The 7th edition of the prestigious “Shaping the Energy Future: Challenges and Opportunities” (SEFCO-2025) conference commenced today at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), Dehradun. This three-day international conference, running from April 23 to 25, 2025, is organized by the vibrant student and young scientist community of CSIR-IIP, and has steadily grown into a significant platform for thought leadership, innovation, and collaboration in the energy and chemical sectors.

A Tradition of Foresight Since 2017

First organized in 2017, SEFCO has become a hallmark annual event for aspiring and established minds alike in the domains of energy science and chemical research. This year’s conference is set under the inspiring theme: “Catalysing a Sustainable Future with Affordable Energy and Chemicals.” With growing climate and resource pressures, SEFCO-2025 aims to explore transformative solutions and accelerate the path to a sustainable and inclusive energy landscape.

Inaugural Ceremony: Luminaries Share Visionary Insights

The inauguration ceremony was graced by two eminent personalities. Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, served as the Chief Guest and delivered an insightful keynote address, while Shri Alok Sharma, Director (R&D) at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., joined as the Guest of Honour.

Prof. Pant, in his keynote, addressed the immense potential of green and sustainable energy pathways, emphasizing the technical and infrastructural challenges involved in scaling up technologies from the lab to commercial applications. His address inspired young researchers to adopt a creative and innovative approach toward solving the global energy crisis.

Shri Alok Sharma highlighted the strategic measures undertaken by Indian oil refineries in alignment with the Government of India’s net-zero emissions target by 2070. His address outlined practical pathways to decarbonization, underscoring the importance of R&D in shaping energy-efficient and cleaner industrial operations.

Leadership Perspectives from CSIR-IIP

Dr. Manoj Srivastava, Secretary of SEFCO-2025, opened the ceremony with a compelling narrative on the conference's origin, its evolution, and its growing importance in the scientific community.

Dr. Harender Singh Bisht, Director of CSIR-IIP and the Chief Patron of SEFCO-2025, welcomed the dignitaries and participants with a warm address. He paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis for his advocacy on environmental stewardship and emphasized CSIR-IIP’s ongoing efforts in sustainable technologies and its vision for the future.

A Lineup of Global Expertise

This year’s edition features an impressive roster of national and international speakers. Renowned international experts set to share their work include:

Prof. Paul A. Webley , Monash University, Australia

Dr. Richard Blom , SINTEF, Norway

Prof. Samira Siahrostami , Simon Fraser University, Canada

Prof. Keiichi Tomishige , Tohoku University, Japan

Prof. Eric van Steen, University of Cape Town, South Africa

These speakers will delve into subjects such as catalysis, renewable energy conversion, green hydrogen production, and advanced process engineering, setting the stage for a knowledge-rich event.

Participation, Exhibition, and Industry Support

SEFCO-2025 has attracted more than 300 delegates from top academic institutions, research organizations, and industry leaders across the globe. An exhibition running parallel to the conference showcases CSIR-IIP’s breakthrough technologies and research capabilities in biofuels, carbon capture, sustainable catalysts, and process intensification.

Corporate support from major stakeholders reflects the growing relevance of SEFCO. This year, the event is backed by key players including ONGC, EIL, BPCL, CRISTOL, IOCL, GAIL, AIRBUS, NRL, CPCL, and R L Solutions, underlining the industrial synergy necessary for meaningful climate action.

Looking Ahead

As SEFCO-2025 progresses, the spotlight remains on actionable research, sustainable partnerships, and the empowerment of young minds driving the next wave of energy innovation. The event is expected to conclude with collaborative commitments, research initiatives, and networking milestones aimed at reshaping the global energy discourse.