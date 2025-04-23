CSIR-IIP Hosts SEFCO-2025: A Global Forum on Sustainable Energy & Chemicals
First organized in 2017, SEFCO has become a hallmark annual event for aspiring and established minds alike in the domains of energy science and chemical research.
- Country:
- India
The 7th edition of the prestigious “Shaping the Energy Future: Challenges and Opportunities” (SEFCO-2025) conference commenced today at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), Dehradun. This three-day international conference, running from April 23 to 25, 2025, is organized by the vibrant student and young scientist community of CSIR-IIP, and has steadily grown into a significant platform for thought leadership, innovation, and collaboration in the energy and chemical sectors.
A Tradition of Foresight Since 2017
First organized in 2017, SEFCO has become a hallmark annual event for aspiring and established minds alike in the domains of energy science and chemical research. This year’s conference is set under the inspiring theme: “Catalysing a Sustainable Future with Affordable Energy and Chemicals.” With growing climate and resource pressures, SEFCO-2025 aims to explore transformative solutions and accelerate the path to a sustainable and inclusive energy landscape.
Inaugural Ceremony: Luminaries Share Visionary Insights
The inauguration ceremony was graced by two eminent personalities. Prof. K.K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, served as the Chief Guest and delivered an insightful keynote address, while Shri Alok Sharma, Director (R&D) at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., joined as the Guest of Honour.
Prof. Pant, in his keynote, addressed the immense potential of green and sustainable energy pathways, emphasizing the technical and infrastructural challenges involved in scaling up technologies from the lab to commercial applications. His address inspired young researchers to adopt a creative and innovative approach toward solving the global energy crisis.
Shri Alok Sharma highlighted the strategic measures undertaken by Indian oil refineries in alignment with the Government of India’s net-zero emissions target by 2070. His address outlined practical pathways to decarbonization, underscoring the importance of R&D in shaping energy-efficient and cleaner industrial operations.
Leadership Perspectives from CSIR-IIP
Dr. Manoj Srivastava, Secretary of SEFCO-2025, opened the ceremony with a compelling narrative on the conference's origin, its evolution, and its growing importance in the scientific community.
Dr. Harender Singh Bisht, Director of CSIR-IIP and the Chief Patron of SEFCO-2025, welcomed the dignitaries and participants with a warm address. He paid homage to His Holiness Pope Francis for his advocacy on environmental stewardship and emphasized CSIR-IIP’s ongoing efforts in sustainable technologies and its vision for the future.
A Lineup of Global Expertise
This year’s edition features an impressive roster of national and international speakers. Renowned international experts set to share their work include:
-
Prof. Paul A. Webley, Monash University, Australia
-
Dr. Richard Blom, SINTEF, Norway
-
Prof. Samira Siahrostami, Simon Fraser University, Canada
-
Prof. Keiichi Tomishige, Tohoku University, Japan
-
Prof. Eric van Steen, University of Cape Town, South Africa
These speakers will delve into subjects such as catalysis, renewable energy conversion, green hydrogen production, and advanced process engineering, setting the stage for a knowledge-rich event.
Participation, Exhibition, and Industry Support
SEFCO-2025 has attracted more than 300 delegates from top academic institutions, research organizations, and industry leaders across the globe. An exhibition running parallel to the conference showcases CSIR-IIP’s breakthrough technologies and research capabilities in biofuels, carbon capture, sustainable catalysts, and process intensification.
Corporate support from major stakeholders reflects the growing relevance of SEFCO. This year, the event is backed by key players including ONGC, EIL, BPCL, CRISTOL, IOCL, GAIL, AIRBUS, NRL, CPCL, and R L Solutions, underlining the industrial synergy necessary for meaningful climate action.
Looking Ahead
As SEFCO-2025 progresses, the spotlight remains on actionable research, sustainable partnerships, and the empowerment of young minds driving the next wave of energy innovation. The event is expected to conclude with collaborative commitments, research initiatives, and networking milestones aimed at reshaping the global energy discourse.
- READ MORE ON:
- energy conference
- SEFCO-2025
- CSIR-IIP
- sustainable energy
- affordable chemicals
- green technology
- IIT Roorkee
- Indian Oil
- net-zero 2070
- catalysis
- global energy future
- research collaboration
- renewable innovation
- Dehradun
- Chemical Engineering
- Net-Zero
- International Conference
- Renewable Energy
ALSO READ
Gas Gensets: Powering the Future of Sustainable Energy Solutions
Bank of Baroda's Green Leap: Aiming for Net-Zero by 2057
IFC and Grupo Equatorial Partner to Expand Sustainable Energy Access in Brazil
IIT Bombay and Indus Towers Unite: Pioneering Sustainable Energy Innovations
Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals