Extreme Weather in 2024: A Global Call for Climate Action

In 2024, climate change-driven weather extremes claimed 3,700 lives and displaced millions, with 41 additional days of dangerous heat globally. A report urges transitioning away from fossil fuels and enhancing weather event preparedness. Key solutions for 2025 include renewable energy adoption and climate adaptation finance for developing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Climate change-induced weather extremes have claimed more than 3,700 lives and displaced millions globally in 2024, according to a report by two leading climate research organizations.

The analysis, titled "When Risks Become Reality: Extreme Weather in 2024" by World Weather Attribution (WWA) and Climate Central, highlights the urgent need for a global transition away from fossil fuels and increased preparations for future extreme weather events. "This year has provided the clearest evidence of the devastating impacts of fossil fuel warming," remarked Dr. Friederike Otto of WWA and Imperial College London.

Notably, human-induced climate change has added an average of 41 days of dangerous heat worldwide, intensifying 26 out of 29 extreme weather events studied. This included deadly floods in Africa and a historic Amazon drought, pushing ecosystems and global health towards peril.

Africa's plight was emphasized by Joyce Kimutai from the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College London, who urged wealthy nations to fulfill climate finance pledges. "Africa endures the harshest impacts of climate change despite minimal emissions," she said. Moving forward, the report sets four resolutions for 2025: faster renewable energy transition, enhanced early-warning systems, heat mortality reporting, and financial support for developing countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

