India Bids Farewell to Visionary Statesman Manmohan Singh

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, along with other political leaders, paid homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Known for his economic reforms, Singh passed away at 92 due to age-related conditions. His tenure marked significant contributions to India's economy and welfare. Funeral with full state honors is forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:36 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife (Photo Credit: VP office). Image Credit: ANI
In a solemn tribute, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and his wife, Sudesh Dhankar, paid their final respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his Delhi residence. Draped in the national flag, Singh's mortal remains are awaiting state honors for the upcoming funeral.

Leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, mourn the loss of Singh, who passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday night. Expressing his condolences, Kharge highlighted Singh's visionary economic policies that shaped India's progress and lifted millions out of poverty.

Recognized for the 1991 economic liberalization, Singh also introduced pivotal acts like NREGA and RTI. His passing marks the end of an era defined by intellectual humility and dedication. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, recognizing Singh's distinguished leadership in shaping modern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

