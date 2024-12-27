Left Menu

Boosting India's Energy Security: Hindalco's New Coal Venture

The government has allocated a coal mine in Odisha to Hindalco Industries, a part of the Aditya Birla Group. This Meenakshi coal mine, with a capacity of 12 MTPA and 285.23 MT geological reserves, is projected to generate significant revenue and employment, boosting India's energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:49 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The government announced on Friday that it has allocated a coal mine in Odisha to Hindalco Industries Ltd., a firm of the Aditya Birla Group. This move involves the issuance of an allocation order for the Meenakshi coal mine, which boasts a peak capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The formal agreement for the development and production of the coal mine was signed last month. The Meenakshi coal mine is a fully explored block with geological reserves totaling 285.23 million tonnes (MT).

The coal ministry, in its statement, highlighted that the block's peak rated capacity (PRC) is expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 1,152.84 crore. With a capital investment estimated at Rs 1,800 crore, the mine will significantly bolster domestic coal production, enhance energy security, and provide employment to approximately 16,224 individuals, fostering regional economic growth and sustainable job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

