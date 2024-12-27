Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Manmohan Singh

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convenor, paid his respects to former PM Manmohan Singh, describing him as a visionary leader whose economic reforms shaped modern India. Singh's role in economic liberalisation and his tenure as PM brought significant developments to the country. His passing marks an irreplaceable loss for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:59 IST
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal pays final homage to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal joined the nation in mourning the loss of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at 92 due to age-related complications. Kejriwal took to social media to express his condolences and highlight Singh's pivotal role in India's economic reforms.

Singh, credited with introducing the landmark 1991 economic liberalisation as Finance Minister, leaves behind a legacy of significant contributions to India's development. His policies opened the country to foreign investments, fueling remarkable growth. Known for his honesty and simplicity, Singh also implemented crucial acts like MGNREGA and RTI.

The late former PM will be remembered as a distinguished leader. Public respects are scheduled at AICC headquarters before his cremation at Rajghat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him as an esteemed leader, underscoring the profound impact of his work on the nation and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

