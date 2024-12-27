Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader and Economist, Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away at 92, leaving behind a legacy of economic reform and integrity. Tributes from across the political spectrum underscore the immense impact of his leadership on India's governance and economic landscape. His contributions as Finance Minister and Prime Minister are celebrated nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:02 IST
Congress leader Ripun Bora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday evening at AIIMS, Delhi, at the age of 92, due to age-related health issues. His death marks an undeniable loss for the nation and the Congress party, as confirmed by Congress leader Ripun Bora.

Bora underscored Singh's global stature as a renowned economist who significantly shaped India's economic landscape through transformative reforms. Singh's tenure as both Finance Minister and Prime Minister was pivotal, guiding India through 10 years of steady governance and economic restructuring.

Echoing similar sentiments, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dayashankar Singh praised Singh's simplicity and integrity. He highlighted Singh's accomplishments as an economic advisor, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, expressing heartfelt tributes to the leader whose honesty and service left a profound impact on the country.

Notably, Singh's pioneering efforts in economic liberalisation during Narasimha Rao's administration set the stage for India's increased foreign investments and economic growth. As Prime Minister, his government introduced pivotal initiatives like the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and the Right to Information Act, fostering employment and transparency.

Singh retired from his three-decade-long career in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of governance and public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

