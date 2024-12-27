Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: NATO Bolsters Baltic Sea Defense Amid Cable Sabotage Concerns

NATO is increasing its Baltic Sea presence following suspected sabotage of undersea power and internet lines near Estonia and Finland. The incidents coincide with a Finnish investigation into a Russian oil ship allegedly causing damage. Baltic nations remain vigilant against infrastructure threats since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 18:12 IST
Escalating Tensions: NATO Bolsters Baltic Sea Defense Amid Cable Sabotage Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO announced plans on Friday to intensify its military presence in the Baltic Sea after suspected sabotage damaged an undersea power cable and several internet lines. This comes as Estonia announced a naval operation to protect a parallel electrical link. On Thursday, Finland detained a ship carrying Russian oil under suspicion of causing the Estlink 2 cable outage.

Subsequent outages in the region have heightened security concerns amid ongoing tensions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized the necessity of a stronger NATO presence and communication with Secretary General Mark Rutte, who supported Finnish-led investigations into the incidents.

The Russian government expressed little concern over Finland's actions, while Estonia reinforced its navy's patrols around operational cables. Estonian authorities are advocating for updates to maritime laws to safeguard underwater infrastructure, underscoring the frequent damage to such installations in the region. Investigations continue as nations bolster vigilance against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024