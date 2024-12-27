Escalating Tensions: NATO Bolsters Baltic Sea Defense Amid Cable Sabotage Concerns

NATO announced plans on Friday to intensify its military presence in the Baltic Sea after suspected sabotage damaged an undersea power cable and several internet lines. This comes as Estonia announced a naval operation to protect a parallel electrical link. On Thursday, Finland detained a ship carrying Russian oil under suspicion of causing the Estlink 2 cable outage.

Subsequent outages in the region have heightened security concerns amid ongoing tensions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized the necessity of a stronger NATO presence and communication with Secretary General Mark Rutte, who supported Finnish-led investigations into the incidents.

The Russian government expressed little concern over Finland's actions, while Estonia reinforced its navy's patrols around operational cables. Estonian authorities are advocating for updates to maritime laws to safeguard underwater infrastructure, underscoring the frequent damage to such installations in the region. Investigations continue as nations bolster vigilance against potential threats.

