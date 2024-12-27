Himachal Pradesh's Weather Woes: Severe Cold and Snowfall Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating severe conditions in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall and a cold wave, expected to grip the state on December 27 and 28. Several districts, including Lahaul-Spiti and Shimla, are witnessing significant weather changes.

Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar from the Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Department reported light to moderate rainfall in the lower regions and snowfall in mid-altitude areas. Continuous snowfall in higher regions like Chamba and Kullu poses travel challenges, with severe cold expected to peak on December 28.

As temperatures plummet, the IMD warns residents to stay cautious, anticipating more rain and snowfall. The cold wave is likely to extend beyond December 29, affecting plains, including Bilaspur and Hamirpur. Dense fog may further reduce visibility, complicating travel on January 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)