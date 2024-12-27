Tennessee's Struggle: Navigating Motherhood Amid Limited Social Services

Taylor Cagnacci relocated from California to Tennessee, drawn by its low living costs and natural allure. However, she is frustrated by the sparse social services, leaving her and other mothers struggling, particularly in a state where abortion is tightly restricted. Despite choosing to have her child, Cagnacci questions the lack of post-birth assistance.

The state's social safety net for mothers and children is inadequate, according to recent research. Tennessee women face more obstacles to healthy pregnancies and stable families than the national average, exacerbated by limited access to maternal care and inadequate enrollment in nutritional programs like WIC. The state is also among ten that haven't expanded Medicaid significantly.

Efforts to bolster services include extending postpartum Medicaid coverage and adjusting income thresholds for aid eligibility. Nonetheless, mothers like Anika Chillis face ongoing challenges, highlighting shortcomings in the system. Nonprofits struggle to fill the gaps, with warnings of potential federal aid cuts under a new administration.

