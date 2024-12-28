U.S. Market Outlook: Navigating the Dawn of 2025
As investors look to sustain the momentum from 2024, they anticipate economic data and political shifts influencing U.S. markets in early 2025. The performance in January hinges on employment data, earnings reports, and policies from the incoming Trump administration, which could impact sectors like banks, energy, and crypto.
With U.S. stocks closing 2024 on a high note, investors are anticipating continued momentum into mid-January. This period sees a mix of market-shaping economic data and a significant political transition in the U.S.
The S&P 500 saw a 25% rise in 2024, driven by standout performance in technology stocks, while the Nasdaq Composite soared over 31%. Yet, recent profit-taking has led to a temporary market selloff.
Economic forces in early 2025, including employment data and fourth-quarter earnings, could determine how long this upward trajectory persists. Investors remain optimistic, particularly with President-elect Trump expected to unveil policies that could lower taxes and regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)