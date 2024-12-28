U.S. Market Outlook: Navigating the Dawn of 2025

With U.S. stocks closing 2024 on a high note, investors are anticipating continued momentum into mid-January. This period sees a mix of market-shaping economic data and a significant political transition in the U.S.

The S&P 500 saw a 25% rise in 2024, driven by standout performance in technology stocks, while the Nasdaq Composite soared over 31%. Yet, recent profit-taking has led to a temporary market selloff.

Economic forces in early 2025, including employment data and fourth-quarter earnings, could determine how long this upward trajectory persists. Investors remain optimistic, particularly with President-elect Trump expected to unveil policies that could lower taxes and regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)