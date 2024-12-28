Historical Heritage and Security Initiatives Reshape Sambhal's Landscape
Excavations in Sambhal led by the Archaeological Survey of India and local efforts aim to restore heritage sites and open wells. A new police outpost construction near Jama Masjid seeks to boost security, following recent unrest. These initiatives focus on heritage conservation and enhanced public safety measures.
- Country:
- India
Excavations initiated on Friday in the Laxmanganj area, under the Archaeological Survey of India's supervision, mark an important move towards heritage preservation in Sambhal. Priyanka Singh, the excavation incharge from the municipality, noted the engagement of 40 to 50 laborers working diligently in shifts to uncover and restore historic structures.
Parallelly, significant security developments unfolded with the commencement of a new police outpost near Jama Masjid. Security has been a primary concern, especially after recent violent incidents in the area. Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed to ensure safety during the construction, aiming to fortify security infrastructure and prevent further unrest.
District Magistrate Dr. Rajinder Pensiya highlighted ongoing efforts to reopen well sites and enhance security measures. Installation of CCTV cameras and smart meters is underway, while the district administration continues anti-encroachment drives. These measures are set to conserve natural water resources and improve public safety, amidst renewed focus on cultural restoration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Schools on High Alert: Bomb Threats Trigger Security Measures
Security Measures in Place for Cricket Tri-Series in Pakistan
New Police Outpost to Enhance Security in Sambhal
Delhi Police Gears Up for New Year Revelry with Tight Security Measures
Germany Reevaluates Security Measures After Christmas Market Tragedy