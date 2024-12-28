Controversy Over Manmohan Singh's Final Rites Location Intensifies
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the government's decision on the location of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites. Despite a demand for combining the cremation and memorial site, authorities confirmed the final rites would occur at Nigambodh Ghat, with memorial arrangements decided later.
- Country:
- India
In a growing controversy, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa expressed disapproval on Saturday regarding the government's handling of the final rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Bajwa, alongside other Congress members, urged that Singh's last rites should coincide with the location of his memorial.
This dispute emerged after the Centre designated Nigambodh Ghat in north Delhi for the state funeral, diverging from Congress's wishes for a singular locale for both the rites and memorial. Bajwa criticized the government for lacking foresight, indicating that the entire nation supports having the funeral and memorial at the same site.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh added to the criticism, stressing the people's confusion over the government's inability to designate a site reflecting Singh's significance. According to an official announcement, Singh's state funeral, including full military honors, is set for December 28, 2024, in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
If PM Modi stopped Russia-Ukraine war, he should also stop atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh: Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Hindus all over the world are hoping that PM Modi stops attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: Uddhav Thackeray to reporters in Mumbai.
Differences of castes and sects disappear at Maha Kumbh, it is 'mahayagya' of unity: PM Modi in Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh will take country's cultural and spiritual identity to new heights: PM Modi in Prayagraj.
Seems PM Modi hasn't understood that it is 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' not 'Sangh ka Vidhan': Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha.