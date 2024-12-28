Controversy Over Manmohan Singh's Final Rites Location Intensifies

In a growing controversy, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa expressed disapproval on Saturday regarding the government's handling of the final rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Bajwa, alongside other Congress members, urged that Singh's last rites should coincide with the location of his memorial.

This dispute emerged after the Centre designated Nigambodh Ghat in north Delhi for the state funeral, diverging from Congress's wishes for a singular locale for both the rites and memorial. Bajwa criticized the government for lacking foresight, indicating that the entire nation supports having the funeral and memorial at the same site.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh added to the criticism, stressing the people's confusion over the government's inability to designate a site reflecting Singh's significance. According to an official announcement, Singh's state funeral, including full military honors, is set for December 28, 2024, in Delhi.

