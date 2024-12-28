Left Menu

Controversy Over Manmohan Singh's Final Rites Location Intensifies

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the government's decision on the location of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites. Despite a demand for combining the cremation and memorial site, authorities confirmed the final rites would occur at Nigambodh Ghat, with memorial arrangements decided later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:10 IST
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a growing controversy, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa expressed disapproval on Saturday regarding the government's handling of the final rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Bajwa, alongside other Congress members, urged that Singh's last rites should coincide with the location of his memorial.

This dispute emerged after the Centre designated Nigambodh Ghat in north Delhi for the state funeral, diverging from Congress's wishes for a singular locale for both the rites and memorial. Bajwa criticized the government for lacking foresight, indicating that the entire nation supports having the funeral and memorial at the same site.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh added to the criticism, stressing the people's confusion over the government's inability to designate a site reflecting Singh's significance. According to an official announcement, Singh's state funeral, including full military honors, is set for December 28, 2024, in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

