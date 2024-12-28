The Quiet Lives of Lifelong Singles: A European Study

A new study suggests that individuals who have been single all their lives might exhibit lower life satisfaction and distinct personality traits compared to those who have been in relationships. According to the research, lifelong singles tend to be less extraverted, less conscientious, and less open to new experiences.

The study, conducted by researchers including those from the University of Bremen, Germany, involved over 77,000 participants aged 50 and above across 27 European countries. This landmark research is the first to explore cultural differences concerning singles who've never engaged in serious long-term relationships.

Findings showed that lifelong singles scored lower on measures of extraversion, openness, and life satisfaction than those who have been in relationships previously. The study highlights the need for supportive networks tailored to singles, notably in countries with high marriage rates where being single may affect life satisfaction.

