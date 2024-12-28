Left Menu

The Quiet Lives of Lifelong Singles: A European Study

A study by European researchers reveals that lifelong singles tend to score lower on extraversion, openness, and life satisfaction compared to those who've been in long-term relationships. The research underscores the importance of social networks catering to singles, especially as they age and face health and financial challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 11:15 IST
The Quiet Lives of Lifelong Singles: A European Study
  • Country:
  • India

A new study suggests that individuals who have been single all their lives might exhibit lower life satisfaction and distinct personality traits compared to those who have been in relationships. According to the research, lifelong singles tend to be less extraverted, less conscientious, and less open to new experiences.

The study, conducted by researchers including those from the University of Bremen, Germany, involved over 77,000 participants aged 50 and above across 27 European countries. This landmark research is the first to explore cultural differences concerning singles who've never engaged in serious long-term relationships.

Findings showed that lifelong singles scored lower on measures of extraversion, openness, and life satisfaction than those who have been in relationships previously. The study highlights the need for supportive networks tailored to singles, notably in countries with high marriage rates where being single may affect life satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024