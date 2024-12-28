India Post's Profitability Path: Scindia's Vision for a Global Leap
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has collaborated with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam to strategize on making India Post a profitable entity globally by 2029. With a focus on customer satisfaction and increased market share, India Post seeks investment for digital transformations and infrastructure upgrades.
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam to discuss a strategic roadmap for transforming India Post into a profit-generating entity by 2029, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
During the meeting, Scindia and Department of Posts officials presented their capital expenditure requirements to bolster India Post's global competitiveness. The minister has been driving department-wide initiatives to enhance customer acquisition, retention, and operational efficiency.
The plan includes rationalizing costs and digitizing processes, while aiming to expand market share in mail and parcel verticals, making India Post a leading logistics company in the next 5-7 years.
