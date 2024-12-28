Tensions Rise in Sambhal as Violence Erupts Amid Mosque Examination

Sambhal district witnessed a surge in tension as authorities arrested 50 individuals linked to the violence near the Jama Masjid on November 24, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra. Among those detained is a suspect arrested from Delhi's Batla House, identified through CCTV footage.

ASP Chandra stated that Adnan, a key figure among the accused, and his associates were apprehended, adding that further investigations are underway to uncover the masterminds behind the unrest and those who harbored them. This incident has sparked significant concern over public safety in the region.

Meanwhile, the commencement of a police outpost's construction near Jama Masjid has drawn sharp criticism from AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's priorities. The government, he asserted on platform X, favors spending on police posts and liquor bars over schools and hospitals.

Amid heightened security led by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), authorities are working to prevent future incidents after the recent violence, which coincided with an Archaeological Survey of India's inspection of a Mughal-era mosque. The clash resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries among police and residents, initiating a coordinated law enforcement effort to locate remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)