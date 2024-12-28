Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Sambhal as Violence Erupts Amid Mosque Examination

In Sambhal, 50 arrests were made following violence near Jama Masjid during a Mughal-era mosque examination. Authorities are boosting security with a new police post. AIMIM Chief criticizes priorities. Incident left four dead and many injured, prompting a thorough investigation into the orchestrators and their supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:23 IST
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sambhal, Shrish Chandra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sambhal district witnessed a surge in tension as authorities arrested 50 individuals linked to the violence near the Jama Masjid on November 24, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra. Among those detained is a suspect arrested from Delhi's Batla House, identified through CCTV footage.

ASP Chandra stated that Adnan, a key figure among the accused, and his associates were apprehended, adding that further investigations are underway to uncover the masterminds behind the unrest and those who harbored them. This incident has sparked significant concern over public safety in the region.

Meanwhile, the commencement of a police outpost's construction near Jama Masjid has drawn sharp criticism from AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's priorities. The government, he asserted on platform X, favors spending on police posts and liquor bars over schools and hospitals.

Amid heightened security led by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), authorities are working to prevent future incidents after the recent violence, which coincided with an Archaeological Survey of India's inspection of a Mughal-era mosque. The clash resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries among police and residents, initiating a coordinated law enforcement effort to locate remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

