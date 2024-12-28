Left Menu

Finnish Authorities Investigate Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker

Finnish officials have seized a Russian oil tanker, Eagle S, on suspicion it damaged undersea cables in the Baltic Sea. The incident raises security concerns amid heightened tensions since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Investigations focus on a suspected 'shadow fleet' evading sanctions.

Finnish authorities are escalating their investigation into a Russian oil tanker, the Eagle S, which was impounded earlier this week. The tanker is moving closer to port for thorough examination after suspected damage to critical undersea infrastructure.

The vessel, registered in the Cook Islands, was commandeered by Finnish coast guard officials on Thursday, and is now situated in Finnish waters. Authorities believe the ship's anchor damaged important undersea power and telecom cables.

Amid increased security alerts in the Baltic region, Finland's customs suspect the Eagle S is part of a fleet circumventing sanctions on Russian oil sales. The Kremlin downplayed the incident, reiterating its non-involvement in the Baltic disturbances.

