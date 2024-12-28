Anti-Corruption Bureau Nabs Naib Tahsildar in Bribery Sting

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a significant breakthrough today by arresting Endrala Mallesham, a 47-year-old Naib Tahsildar, for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of Rs. 6,000. The arrest unfolded at noon in the Tahsildar's office, Shankarapatnam Mandal, Karimnagar District, further highlighting the ongoing fight against corruption in the region.

An official release from the ACB detailed that Mallesham was apprehended red-handed while demanding the bribe from a complainant, purportedly to accelerate the processing of a NALA conversion file for 2.25 guntas of agricultural land. Following the arrest, the incriminating bribe amount was retrieved from Mallesham's possession, intensifying the case against him.

The right-hand fingers of the accused yielded positive results in a chemical test, confirming the illicit transaction. Mallesham was subsequently arrested and is scheduled to appear before the Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases in Karimnagar. For security reasons, the complainant's details remain confidential. The case remains under investigation, as per ACB officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)