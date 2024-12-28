Deputy Tahsildar Accused in Bribery Scandal to Delay Madurai Property Auction
A Deputy Tahsildar in Madurai faces legal action for allegedly accepting a bribe to postpone property auctions tied to a fraud case. The DVAC seized documents from her residence. Victims of the fraud had requested court intervention to recover their investment.
In a significant development in Madurai, a female Deputy Tahsildar has been accused of accepting a bribe to stall the auction of properties linked to a major fraud case, according to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). As part of the investigation, police have reportedly seized crucial documents from her home.
The case surfaces after victims of financial fraud, allegedly orchestrated by a company named Blessy Agro Limited, urged the court to intervene. They demand the auction of properties, claimed to have been bought with fraudulent funds, and seek reimbursement of their investments.
Instructions from the court directed the District Revenue Officer to carry out the auctions. However, delays were noticed between December 2021 and January 2022 when Danapandi, the current Deputy Tahsildar of the election department, functioned as the District Revenue Officer. The DVAC stated that Danapandi allegedly accepted a Rs 1.6 lakh bribe, resulting in a postponed auction, prompting the agency to file a case against her.
