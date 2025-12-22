Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to NCP's Manikrao Kokate in Fraud Case

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the conviction of NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate, preventing his disqualification. Kokate, convicted of fraud related to a housing scheme, appealed against the decision. The bench seeks a response from the Maharashtra government, with a further hearing pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:32 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court intervened on Monday, providing temporary relief to NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate by staying his conviction in a fraud and cheating case. This move prevents his disqualification as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA).

During the session, a vacation bench consisting of the Chief Justice of India and Justice Joymalya Bagchi requested a response from the Maharashtra government. The state's input is sought regarding Kokate's plea, which challenges his February conviction and sentence by a Nashik court.

Kokate faced legal issues for allegedly falsifying income details to acquire government housing meant for economically weaker sections during a scheme from 1989 to 1992. Both the sessions court in Nashik and the Bombay High Court upheld his conviction, leading him to seek intervention from the Supreme Court, which currently shields him from disqualification.

