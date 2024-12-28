Left Menu

Tower Collapse Injures Five Workers in Sahason

A 400-kilowatt transmission line tower collapse in Sahason injured five workers. While some were treated on-site, three required further medical attention. The incident occurred during electric work on a line connecting Bengal to Delhi. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:20 IST
Tower Collapse Injures Five Workers in Sahason
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident in Sahason, a 400-kilowatt transmission line tower collapsed, resulting in injuries to five workers on Saturday. The mishap occurred during maintenance operations on the electrical line connecting Bengal to Delhi.

According to ACP Chandrapal Singh, the collapse ensued unexpectedly while workers were pulling the wire, causing the tower to fall on them. Immediate action by the police ensured that all injured parties received prompt medical attention.

While two workers were discharged after first aid, three seriously injured individuals were transferred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for further treatment. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024