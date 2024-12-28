Tower Collapse Injures Five Workers in Sahason

In a concerning incident in Sahason, a 400-kilowatt transmission line tower collapsed, resulting in injuries to five workers on Saturday. The mishap occurred during maintenance operations on the electrical line connecting Bengal to Delhi.

According to ACP Chandrapal Singh, the collapse ensued unexpectedly while workers were pulling the wire, causing the tower to fall on them. Immediate action by the police ensured that all injured parties received prompt medical attention.

While two workers were discharged after first aid, three seriously injured individuals were transferred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for further treatment. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the incident.

