Left Menu

Delhi Witnesses Record December Rainfall in Century Amidst Air Quality Improvement

Delhi experiences the highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years at 41.2 mm. The rain improves the city's air quality, bringing the Air Quality Index down to 179. Temperature drops, windy conditions, and cloudy skies mark the event, offering a pleasant, albeit chilly, day for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:45 IST
Delhi Witnesses Record December Rainfall in Century Amidst Air Quality Improvement
Rain lashes parts of Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented climatic event, Delhi witnessed its highest single-day December rainfall in over a century, registering 41.2 mm in the past 24 hours until 8:30 am on Saturday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The previous record for such December rainfall dates back to December 3, 1923, with 75.7 mm.

This recent spell of rain has placed December 2024 as the fifth-highest in terms of monthly rainfall since records started being kept in 1901, according to the IMD. The incessant downpour has brought an unexpected boon, significantly improving Delhi's air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179, marking a continued improvement from the 'severe' range reported earlier this week.

Weather conditions were further marked by a notable drop in temperature, with Delhi recording 13.8 degrees Celsius early in the morning. The minimum temperature is projected to drop to 12 degrees, while the maximum may touch nearly 21 degrees Celsius. Wind gusts reached 74 kilometers per hour, adding a brisk chill to the day, while overcast skies spread across the city. Despite the chill, residents engaged in warming activities like lighting bonfires, under a sky that transitioned from sunrise at 7:12 am to an expected sunset at 5:32 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024