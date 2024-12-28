Delhi Witnesses Record December Rainfall in Century Amidst Air Quality Improvement

In an unprecedented climatic event, Delhi witnessed its highest single-day December rainfall in over a century, registering 41.2 mm in the past 24 hours until 8:30 am on Saturday, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The previous record for such December rainfall dates back to December 3, 1923, with 75.7 mm.

This recent spell of rain has placed December 2024 as the fifth-highest in terms of monthly rainfall since records started being kept in 1901, according to the IMD. The incessant downpour has brought an unexpected boon, significantly improving Delhi's air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 179, marking a continued improvement from the 'severe' range reported earlier this week.

Weather conditions were further marked by a notable drop in temperature, with Delhi recording 13.8 degrees Celsius early in the morning. The minimum temperature is projected to drop to 12 degrees, while the maximum may touch nearly 21 degrees Celsius. Wind gusts reached 74 kilometers per hour, adding a brisk chill to the day, while overcast skies spread across the city. Despite the chill, residents engaged in warming activities like lighting bonfires, under a sky that transitioned from sunrise at 7:12 am to an expected sunset at 5:32 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)