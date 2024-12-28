Left Menu

Religious Leaders Unite for Peace in Bangladesh

Religious leaders from Hindu and Muslim communities in West Bengal have called for restoration of peace in Bangladesh, urging an end to attacks on Hindu minorities. They propose a peace delegation and stress the need for safety and security of all minority community members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Religious leaders from the Hindu and Muslim communities in West Bengal have come together, expressing grave concern over the ongoing strife against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Prominent figures from 'Hindu Sanatani Sangathan' and the 'All India Imams Organisation' convened in a recent meeting to deliberate on the deteriorating situation.

Voicing solidarity, these leaders demand immediate intervention by the interim government in Bangladesh to safeguard minorities' rights and restore harmony. Faizen Munieer, representing the All India Imams Organisation, emphasized the universal right of every community to practice their faith without fear. He highlighted the tragic reports of recurring violence against minorities in Bangladesh and announced plans to address these concerns directly with the Bangladesh government.

A leader of the Hindu Sanatani Sangathan reaffirmed the intrinsic values of tolerance and peace taught by religion, urging authorities to act swiftly to prevent escalation. Amid regular reports of violence, including targeted attacks against women, ISKCON Kolkata's vice-president, Radharamn Das, revealed ongoing prayers for resolution and peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

