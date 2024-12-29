Gas Leak in Jaipur: National Tribunal Demands Answers

The National Green Tribunal has initiated a probe into a gas leak incident that led to multiple students being hospitalized in Jaipur. The green body has demanded a response from the Central Pollution Control Board and the city's district magistrate, following a report by PTI.

The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of an incident where 10 students were affected by a gas leak from a nearby drain in the Mahesh Nagar area on December 15. This case has raised significant concerns regarding compliance with environmental protection laws.

An order dated December 24 by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel highlighted that no compensation has been awarded to the victims. Notices have been issued to the involved parties, with further proceedings set for February 10 in Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies.)