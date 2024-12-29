Left Menu

India's Power Expansion: 24/7 Electricity Ambitions for 2025

India aims to achieve round-the-clock 'Power for All' by 2025, fueled by new coal, hydro, and renewable energy projects. The initiative expects to support economic growth and meet energy demands, including adding 80 GW of capacity by 2031-32, and involves extensive transmission infrastructure plans.

India is set to strengthen its energy capabilities with a focus on achieving 24/7 electricity access across the nation by 2025. The government is investing in both coal-fired and hydro power plants, alongside ramping up transmission infrastructure to meet the climbing energy demands spurred by economic expansion.

According to the Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, the country's energy goals are within reach thanks to strategic planning under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Peak power demand is projected to hit 270 GW by summer 2025, with expectations to rise to 446 GW by 2035.

Massive investments, including Rs 9.16 lakh crore for improving transmission infrastructure, highlight the government's commitment. Industry leaders express optimism in balancing sustainable growth with surging demand, though challenges remain, particularly in policy implementation.

