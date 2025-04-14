PM Modi Critiques Congress, Champions Power Infrastructure at Haryana Event

In a sharp critique of past Congress governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against forgetting the frequent blackouts that plagued India before 2014. Speaking in Yamunanagar, Haryana, the Prime Minister highlighted a massive developmental project aimed at boosting power plant capacity, underscoring the strides made in electricity production under his leadership.

Modi emphasized the critical role of electricity in building a developed India, detailing initiatives like One Nation-One Grid and investments in solar, coal, and nuclear energy to prevent power shortages from hindering national growth. His remarks were part of a public address coinciding with the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to B.R. Ambedkar, linking industrial advancement to social justice, and praised the synergy between Ambedkar and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a pivotal figure in industrialization. Modi also initiated significant aviation infrastructure developments, including a new terminal at Hisar Airport and the inaugural commercial flight to Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies.)