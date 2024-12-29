Delhi Police Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants, Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Deported

In a determined effort to tackle illegal immigration, Delhi Police carried out a comprehensive drive in the Raghubir Nagar slum area on Sunday. This operation involved door-to-door visits by police officers to verify residents' documents, according to DCP West Delhi Vichitra Veer. For some time, such initiatives have been ongoing in potential hotspots across the city, where undocumented immigrants might reside. The police department ensures that any suspicious individual undergoes document verification from the source. Should any person be found without valid Indian citizenship documentation, the deportation process is initiated promptly.

Further elaborating, police have identified certain areas for this procedure due to the rising concerns over unauthorized stays, including Bangladeshi nationals. As part of the intensified campaign, the Delhi Police have successfully detected and deported eight illegal migrants from Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). These efforts are part of a broader, systematic approach to secure the nation's capital from undocumented residents.

The deported individuals, identified as Jahangir, his wife Parina Begam, and their six children, originally came from Dhaka, Bangladesh. They entered India through unauthorized means and settled in the Rangpuri area of South West Delhi, concealing their true identities. Upon suspicion, police investigations revealed their illegal status, prompting lawful actions. Joint operations by local and special police units have been conducted across the South West District, leading to the comprehensive investigation of nearly 400 families, with special teams also dispatched to West Bengal for further verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)