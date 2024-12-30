Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Rallies Dignitaries for Maha Kumbh 2025

UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets President Murmu to invite her to Maha Kumbh 2025, alongside Vice President and other dignitaries. Preparations for the event, featuring a 2,000-drone show, are underway to ensure a grand and historic gathering in Prayagraj, promising a blend of tradition and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:01 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath invites President Droupadi Murmu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a personal invitation to President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Sunday, seeking her presence at the highly anticipated Maha Kumbh 2025. The meeting also included requests for attendance from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena, underscoring the significance of the event slated to unfold in Prayagraj.

During his visit, CM Yogi presented each dignitary with a formal invitation accompanied by a symbolic urn, the Maha Kumbh's logo, relevant literature, and other commemorative items. Arriving in the capital on Saturday, the Chief Minister embarked on a diplomatic round to ensure the participation of notable figures at the culturally significant fair set for January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The elaborate stakeholder meetings also included discussions with former President Ram Nath Kovind and top national officials like Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Meanwhile, UP Tourism has announced plans for an extraordinary drone light show at the Sangam Nose, illustrating mythological tales with 2,000 drones, spectacularly bookending the religious festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

