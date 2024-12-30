Left Menu

Reviving Tripura's Lone Hydroelectric Beacon

A team from National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) visited Tripura to assess the revival of the Dumbur hydroelectric project. Damaged by floods, this project is crucial for the state's Renewable Power Obligation, offering lower-cost power generation compared to gas-based alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:50 IST
Reviving Tripura's Lone Hydroelectric Beacon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A team from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) recently conducted an assessment of the Dumbur hydroelectric project in Tripura's Gomati district, officials revealed on Monday. This visit marks a critical step towards potentially reviving the state's only hydroelectric project, which suffered significant damage following severe flooding in September.

During their three-day visit, the NHPC experts analyzed the benefits and challenges associated with resuscitating the hydroelectric facility, which has remained inoperative since the flooding. Partnered with the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), NHPC has been tasked with crafting a revival plan, including a Detailed Project Report (DPR) that will guide the final decision-making process for enhancing the plant's power output.

Bishwajit Bose, Managing Director of TSECL, stressed the economic and environmental importance of the Dumbur project to meet the state's Renewable Power Obligation. Once operational, the plant could generate 15 MW daily at a competitive cost of Rs 3.86 per unit, significantly lower than the Rs 5.90 per unit from gas-based facilities, making it a financially feasible option for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024