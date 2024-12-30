Reviving Tripura's Lone Hydroelectric Beacon

A team from the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) recently conducted an assessment of the Dumbur hydroelectric project in Tripura's Gomati district, officials revealed on Monday. This visit marks a critical step towards potentially reviving the state's only hydroelectric project, which suffered significant damage following severe flooding in September.

During their three-day visit, the NHPC experts analyzed the benefits and challenges associated with resuscitating the hydroelectric facility, which has remained inoperative since the flooding. Partnered with the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), NHPC has been tasked with crafting a revival plan, including a Detailed Project Report (DPR) that will guide the final decision-making process for enhancing the plant's power output.

Bishwajit Bose, Managing Director of TSECL, stressed the economic and environmental importance of the Dumbur project to meet the state's Renewable Power Obligation. Once operational, the plant could generate 15 MW daily at a competitive cost of Rs 3.86 per unit, significantly lower than the Rs 5.90 per unit from gas-based facilities, making it a financially feasible option for the region.

