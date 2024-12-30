K Vijayanand Appointed Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially announced the appointment of K Vijayanand as the new Chief Secretary, following the impending retirement of Neerabh Kumar Prasad on December 31, 2024. Vijayanand, an IAS officer of the 1992 batch, assumes the position with a wealth of experience in the energy sector.

Vijayanand's professional journey includes a significant tenure as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from February 2022. Recently, he has also been overseeing operations as Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation (APTRANSCO) since April 2023. As a major contributor to the state's energy needs, APGENCO generates between 40 to 45 percent of Andhra Pradesh's power requirements.

Beginning his career in the Indian bureaucracy in 1993, K Vijayanand's credentials span roles such as Assistant Collector of Adilabad, Sub Collector of Rampachodavaram, and Collector of Srikakulam. He later advanced to become the Managing Director of APGENCO and CMD of APTRANSCO between 2016 and 2019 and served as Chief Electoral Officer & Ex-Officio Principal Secretary from 2019 to 2021. His consistent rise reflects a commitment to public service, currently holding the title of Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Energy Department.

