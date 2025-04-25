For a Sustainable Future: How Sport Catalyzes Social Change
Garbiñe Muguruza and Kosovare Asllani teamed up with Laureus and EY to champion social sustainability in sports. They led discussions at the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards, focusing on sports' role in promoting inclusion, resilience, and education. The event aimed to align stakeholders in developing sustainable sporting strategies.
In an inspiring gathering at the Laureus World Sports Awards, former world No.1 tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza and acclaimed footballer Kosovare Asllani joined forces with Laureus and sustainability partner EY to spotlight sports as a conduit for social sustainability.
Celebrating the awards' 25th anniversary in Madrid, Muguruza and Asllani convened a panel of influential figures from NGOs, elite sports, and industry sectors. Discussions centered on crafting actionable strategies to leverage sport for community transformation, highlighting inclusion, education, and health benefits.
The event underscored the need for collaborative efforts among athletes, organizations, and sporting events, advocating for integrated social engagement opportunities. As key figures in this movement, Muguruza and Asllani successfully rallied diverse stakeholders around a shared mission to foster positive change through sport.
