Mehak Jaiswal: Topping the UP Board Exams Against All Odds

Mehak Jaiswal, from Prayagraj, achieved the top spot in the Uttar Pradesh Board Intermediate Examination 2025 without any coaching classes. Focusing solely on lessons from Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College, she studied diligently at home. Her dedication resulted in an impressive 97.2% score, fulfilling her aspiration to be among the top students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:35 IST
In a remarkable feat of dedication, Mehak Jaiswal, a student at Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College, achieved the top rank in the Uttar Pradesh Board Intermediate Examination 2025. This accomplishment came without the aid of any formal coaching, illustrating her commitment to self-study and resilience.

Jaiswal, who hails from Bhulai Ka Pura in Prayagraj, devoted nine to ten hours daily to her studies, focusing solely on the curriculum taught at her school. Her efforts culminated in an impressive 97.2% score, securing her the first position among 30 top achievers in the state.

Expressing her gratitude, Jaiswal credited her success to the support of her elder sister, family members, and teachers. Her story not only inspires future aspirants but also cements her dream of pursuing a career in medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

